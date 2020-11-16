RCMP asking for public's help finding missing Loon Lake, Sask. man

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Loon Lake, Sask. — about 170 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.

Police were told on Nov. 11 that 33-year-old Chad Weasal was missing, according to a news release sent on Sunday.

Weasal was last seen by his family on Main Street in Loon Lake on Oct. 29 and his family told police it is very unusual for him not to contact his family for this long.

Investigators believe Weasal may have travelled from Loon Lake to North Battleford and Saskatoon, according to the news release, and he may also have been in the Turtleford region last week.

However, police say he could be other parts of the province as well.

Weasel is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 135 pounds with a very thin build. He also has brown eyes and black hair. Police said a clothing description is not available.

Anyone with information on Weasal's whereabouts is asked to contact Loon Lake RCMP at 306-837-2440, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com