Missing man found dead in Regina's downtown
RPS and the provincial coroner are investigating after the body of a missing man was found in a car in downtown Regina.
Cory Lockhart was reported missing on Oct. 29
A man who was reported missing on Oct. 29 has been found dead.
Carter Lockhart, 29, was found dead in his vehicle, according to a release from the Regina Police Service.
Police found a parked vehicle in downtown Regina which matched the description given to them when Lockhart was reported missing.
Lockhart was found dead inside. His family has been notified, the release said.
Police are working with the coroner to clarify the circumstances of Lockhart's death and said the death does not appear to be suspicious.
