Missing man found dead in east central Sask.

A man missing for a week and a half was found by family members in a field in the rural municipality of Bjorkdale.

RCMP say Trevor Moose, 32, was last seen by family on Dec. 26 on the Yellow Quill First Nation.

On Jan. 5, family members that were searching locations found Moose's body.

Moose's death is now under investigation by the RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The rural municipality of Bjorkdale is about 250 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.