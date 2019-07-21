Regina police locate missing man Dayton Peebles
Regina police say Dayton Peebles has been found safe and sound.
Dayton Peebles, 29, was last heard from by family on June 27
A 29-year-old man who has been missing since late June has been found safe and sound, according to Regina police.
On July 2, Regina Police Service issued a request for help from the public locating Dayton James Peebles.
His fiancée, Ashley Haus, said at the time he disappeared that being out of contact with family and missing work were both out of character for Peebles. She said the last time she spoke to Peebles was on June 27.
On Sunday, Regina police reported that Peebles had been located and the case into his disappearance had concluded.
Police thank members of the public and media for their assistance in locating Peebles.
