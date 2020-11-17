Remains of missing 22-year-old Dreyden Wilda-Libke found near Venn, Sask.

Watrous RCMP has located the remains of a 22-year-old Swift Current man who had been reported missing on Nov. 13.

The body of Dreyden Wilda-Libke was found north of Highway 15 in an area near the community of Venn, southeast of Watrous. Venn is about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

He had been last seen on Nov. 7 at a residence on a farm in the RM of Wreford, near Venn.

The RCMP says there is nothing to indicate Wilda-Libke's death is suspicious at this point in the investigation.

The man's remains were located by an RCMP search and rescue team.

Saskatoon RCMP Forensic Identification Services also travelled to the location to assist with the sudden death investigation.

Wilda-Libke had been reported missing to the RCMP in Humboldt earlier in the week.

His family has been notified and an autopsy has been ordered but no date has been set.

Wilda-Libke's death is being investigated by Watrous RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.