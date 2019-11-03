Body of missing man found Saturday, not considered suspicious

Saskatoon RCMP say the body of a 54-year-old man who was last seen Oct. 17 was found near the village of Prud'Homme on Saturday.

Michael Higginbotham was reported missing on Oct. 25 when police noted that friends and family were concerned for his well-being.

Higginbotham was said to be driving in a grey, 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Police found his body about 3 p.m. CST in a rural area near the village.

Police and the coroner are investigating but say the death does not appear suspicious.

Prud'Homme is about 58 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.