Missing Kindersley man found dead

A man from Kindersley, Sask., who had been missing since Friday has been found dead, the RCMP say.

Stephen Thompson, 34, had been missing since Friday

Stephen Thompson, 34, was last seen at a farm near Snipe Lake, which is just southeast of Kindersley.

He had a condition that required he take medication.

Police said the circumstances around his death are now under investigation.

