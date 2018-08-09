Missing Kindersley man found dead
A man from Kindersley, Sask., who had been missing since Friday has been found dead, the RCMP say.
Stephen Thompson, 34, had been missing since Friday
A man from Kindersley, Sask., who had been missing since Friday has been found dead, the RCMP say.
Stephen Thompson, 34, was last seen at a farm near Snipe Lake, which is just southeast of Kindersley.
He had a condition that required he take medication.
Police said the circumstances around his death are now under investigation.