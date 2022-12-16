Missing man from Hafford, Sask., found dead: RCMP

RCMP say a 41-year-old man from Hafford, Sask., was found dead on Thursday evening.

They are investigating the death with Saskatchewan's Coroners Service. Preliminary investigations suggest no foul play was involved.

RCMP says the man was last seen alive Sunday evening at a rural property north of Hafford — 68 kilometres east of North Battleford.

The man was supposed to travel to Saskatoon on Monday, but he never showed up, according to a RCMP press release.

RCMP received the missing persons report on Wednesday. They asked for the public's help in locating the man on Thursday morning.

Blaine Lake RCMP engaged Saskatchewan RCMP police dog services, Saskatchewan's civil air search and rescue association and RCMP search and rescue to assist with the search efforts.