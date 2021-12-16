RCMP major crimes unit, Weyburn police investigate 77-year-old's disappearance

The Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit and Weyburn police are investigating the disappearance of a 77-year-old woman.

Frances Gazeley, was last physically seen around Monday or Tuesday of last week, according to an RCMP news release Wednesday afternoon.

That day, RCMP said both Mounties and city police were investigating the 1000 block of Regina Avenue in Weyburn, Sask.

However, at this time, Mounties said they cannot confirm whether Gazeley's disappearance is suspicious.

The 77-year-old is described as five feet and six inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair.

It's believed Grazeley may be wearing a purple or blue-ish winter coat and short black boots.

Police also note Gazeley requires medication that she does not have with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Weyburn police at 306-848-3250 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.