Esterhazy man found dead after missing for days: RCMP

The body of a missing Esterhazy man has been discovered, say officials.

Harold Nilson, 79, was last seen on Jan. 4 after he didn't show up to the Legion and local restaurants, which are part of his daily routine, Esterhazy RCMP said.

Police said he also did not return to his apartment complex.

Nilson's body was discovered just before noon on Jan. 9, after he was missing for almost a week.

Police have not disclosed the cause of death.