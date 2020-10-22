Regina police search for missing 8-year-old

Regina police are searching for a missing eight-year-old girl who was last seen around 4 p.m. CST Wednesday around Froom Crescent.

Jenaya Amberlynn Brass might be in the company of her mother, Tanya Thorne, according to police. Police say they don't have any reason to believe she has come to harm but want to make sure she is safe because of her age.

Brass is described as four feet tall, 70 pounds, with pinkish hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink hoodie, dark blue pants with beads on them, a pink and white winter jacket and pink mittens.

A picture of the girl was not available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.