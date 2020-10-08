Regina police search for child reported missing

Regina police are looking for a child who was reported missing this week.

They are asking for the public's help in locating her. Police say there's no reason to believe she has come to harm, but they just want to make sure she's safe.

Twelve-year-old Tehina Ishnakootay was last seen Monday in the 800 block of Queen St. She is described as being 5-foot-6, 190 pounds with shoulder-length dyed brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.