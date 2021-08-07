Saskatoon police looking for missing 4-year-old, 10-year-old brothers

Saskatoon police are asking for help in finding two young brothers who have been missing since last Tuesday.

Asher Neapetung, 4, and Cashton Neapetung, 10, were last seen at their home in the 400 block of Avenue P South around noon on Aug. 3.

Asher is described by police as having shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Cashton is described as having short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

The family is concerned for their safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300