Regina police seeking boy missing since Sunday

Regina police are searching for King David Shepherd, a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on the 300 block of Angus Street on Sunday night.

He was last spotted around 10:45 p.m. CST that night.

Police do not believe the boy is at risk of harm but they would like to ensure his safety.

The boy is described as being four-foot-10, about 130 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.