Regina police seeking boy missing since Sunday
King David Shepherd last seen Sunday night on 300 block of Angus Street
Regina police are searching for King David Shepherd, a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on the 300 block of Angus Street on Sunday night.
He was last spotted around 10:45 p.m. CST that night.
Police do not believe the boy is at risk of harm but they would like to ensure his safety.
The boy is described as being four-foot-10, about 130 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.