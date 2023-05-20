Missing boy in southwest Saskatchewan located

An 11-year-old boy who went missing from southwest Saskatchewan late Friday afternoon has been found and the multi-organization search for him called off.

Coronach RCMP had said the boy was last seen around 5 p.m. CST at a rural property near Readlyn, Sask., roughly 180 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Police said their search efforts began immediately after the boy was reported missing and continued throughout the night.

An RCMP news release Saturday evening said he was located safe.

At the time of the news release, police said they did not have details on his condition but that he would be assessed by paramedics.

The RCMP had enlisted the help of both air and ground search teams including police dogs and a volunteer search team.