RCMP searching for boy missing since March 15

The RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Jaiven Morin, who hasn't been seen in four weeks.

Morin, 13, is from the Muskowekwan First Nation and was last spotted near Punnichy on March 15.

He was reported missing later that day and hasn't been seen since.

Jaiven Morin has been missing for four weeks and may be in Saskatoon, Regina or North Battleford, RCMP say. (Supplied by RCMP)

Police believe Morin may be in Saskatoon, Regina or North Battleford.

He's described as being about five feet tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to be wearing a maroon wind breaker jacket, red New York Yankees tuque, black pants and shoes with a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Morin's whereabouts is asked to call the Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200, their local police service or RCMP detachment at #310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.