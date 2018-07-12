Regina police looking for missing boy, 12

Regina police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jacob Burns was last seen on the 1200 block of Cameron Street on Wednesday night.

He's described as five foot eight inches tall, 220 pounds, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

No picture of Burns is available.

There's no evidence he has been harmed but police are concerned.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.