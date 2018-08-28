'There's still a need for closure': Search efforts continue for missing boy

The underwater recovery team searching for a missing seven-year-old boy near Fort Qu'Appelle is moving to a new area on Tuesday, according to RCMP Sergeant Drew Wagner.

Greagan Geldenhuys has been missing since Friday, when he was last seen. Authorities had been searching B-Say-Tah beach on Monday but did not locate him.

Greagan Geldenhuys, 7, was last seen Friday. His mother's body was found on a beach near Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. Saturday. (Facebook)

On Tuesday, they'll search the east end of Echo Lake, which has water flowing through parts of Fort Qu'Appelle and into Mission Lake.

"Today will be the big day," said Darcy Pantel, who is the Greagan's uncle.

"Today will be the hard, emotional day of recognizing that the probability of having a happy conclusion is getting less and less, but there's still a need for closure."

He said dozens of volunteers had been co-ordinated and were ready by 9:30 a.m. CST Tuesday morning to search new areas of land and water. ​

Pantel said members from the Pasqua First Nation and the Standing Buffalo First Nation were helping out.

"Both groups are coming down to the headquarters this morning. They're bringing people to help. They sent out canoes last night." ​

Pantel spent most of Monday organizing the volunteers, but he said he, too, went out looking last night.

"Being physically out and tracing along the shoreline looking for things, and the mental (aspect) or the the concept of grief and loss ​all of a sudden became a little bit more real because there was more time to think about it," he said.

The immediate family has become more involved in the search "moving past the initial shock and grief and now starting to go into more of an assistance mode," he said.

Maps of Echo Lake and the Fort Qu'Appelle area were handed out to search teams on Monday at the makeshift command centre for volunteers. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

The body of the boy's mother, Tamaine, was found on Saturday. There is no indication foul play is involved, Wagner told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Tuesday.

Pantel said the family believes, at this point, that this was a tragic swimming accident.

"We've met with the family. They're obviously very worried," he said. "They, of course, have questions we don't have answers to."

There will be RCMP four divers conducting an underwater search on Tuesday with the possibility for an aerial search. But the weather may scuttle those plans, Wagner said.

"These investigations are never easy. They can be frustrating but we forge on," Wagner said.