RCMP will resume underwater search in Qu'Appelle Valley for missing boy Tuesday

After cancelling their underwater search for missing seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys, RCMP have said they will resume that work Tuesday.

In a release issued Thursday, RCMP said the Underwater Recovery Team had "completed their efforts and will not be on scene today."

Police said Friday there are enough divers to continue the underwater search on Tuesday using sonar technology.

RCMP are also requesting that residents check their docks, boat launches, boat tracks and boat lifts for any sign of the boy.

In the release, police reiterated that there is no indication of foul play in the death of Greagan's mother, Tamaine Geldenhuys, or the disappearance of Greagan.

The community is continuing their search as well. Organizers of a Facebook group, Finding Greagan, have been posting about needed for supplies and where they are searching.