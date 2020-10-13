Missing 90-year-old Melville man found dead

Melville RCMP say a 90-year-old man who has been missing since Oct. 7 has been found dead.

No foul play is suspected.

RCMP say Albert Serfas left his Melville home Wednesday afternoon in a grey/blue 2011 Chevrolet Equinox and did not return. Serfas' family said it was very unusual for him to be gone for so long and that they were concerned for his well-being.

Serfas' next of kin have been notified about his death.