Missing 51-year-old Regina man found dead

Regina police say a man who had been missing has been found dead.

Jason David Henderson, 51, of Regina was the subject of a missing person investigation since March 14. By that point, Henderson had not had contact with family or friends for several weeks.

On Tuesday at approximately 7:50 a.m. CST, police were dispatched to an address in the 1900 block of Angus Street for a report of a dead person.

Officers found the body of a dead adult man, who was soon identified as Henderson.

Police say that throughout the missing person investigation, there was no evidence that Henderson had come to harm. However, his extended absence and lack of contact with family was concerning.

An investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and the Regina Police Service is now underway.

Henderson's next-of-kin has been notified.

Anyone who has information to contribute to the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).