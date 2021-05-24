Police looking for missing 27-year-old woman from Wakaw, Sask., area

A 27-year-old woman from the Wakaw, Sask., area has been missing since Sunday and RCMP are asking the public to help find her.

Mary Heathen was last seen at her home on Carpenter Road between Wakaw and One Arrow First Nation at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say her friends and family haven't been able to reach her since then, which they say is unusual for her.

Wakaw RCMP and Rosthern RCMP have been looking for her but have not been able to locate her. Police and her family are worried about her wellbeing.

Heathen was last seen wearing a black bunny hug, orange pyjama pants with black and white cats on them, and a grey tank top.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, of average build, and with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair with red tips.

Police say Heathen may be in One Arrow First Nation, and could be driving a brown 2005 Buick Century with a Saskatchewan licence plate numbered 578 MDG.

Anyone with information about Heathen's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, Wakaw RCMP or their local police service.