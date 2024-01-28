Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

17-year-old reported missing in North Battleford, RCMP say

Battlefords RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old.

Lita Bugler was last seen on Jan. 21 wearing a green sweater, grey sweatpants

CBC News ·
Lita Bugler is taking a mirror selfie, holding her phone up at head height and is wearing a white t-shirt
Lita Bugler was last seen in a North Battleford residence on Jan. 21, according to an RCMP news release. (Submitted by RCMP)

Battlefords RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old.

Police say they were called about Lita Bugler being missing on Thursday.

She was last seen in a North Battleford home a week ago, on Jan. 21, but RCMP say they were unsuccessful in finding Bugler in areas she was known to visit, so they are asking for public assistance to find her.

Bugler has brown eyes and black hair, and is about five feet three inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, police said in a news release.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater with writing on the back, grey sweatpants and white shoes, and she had a black purse with her.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on Bugler's whereabouts to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or make a report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now