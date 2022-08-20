Sask. RCMP ask for help to locate missing 15-year-old Rosthern boy

Rosthern RCMP are asking the public for help to locate a 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Thursday.

Cord Lagasse was reported missing on Saturday, RCMP said in a news release.

The teen was last seen at a residence on 10th Street in Rosthern, about 65 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, at approximately 4 p.m. on Aug. 18.

He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and medium-length blond hair.

RCMP said it's not known what he was wearing when he was last seen, but he is believed to be carrying a green, army-style backpack.

Police say they believe he has ties only to Rosthern and the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at saskcrimestoppers.com.