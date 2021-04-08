Regina police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Regina police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Selena McGillis was last seen around the 1000 block of Robinson St. at about 7:42 p.m. CST on Wednesday, according to a news release from police.

She's described as about five feet four inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds and has short, straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black sweater.

Police don't believe McGillis has been harmed, but she is vulnerable because of her age.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.