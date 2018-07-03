Police searching for 11-year-old boy missing since Canada Day

Regina police are searching for an 11-year-old boy that has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Kyler Ponace was last seen on the 2100 block of Prince of Wales Drive around 1:45 p.m. CST on Sunday, according to a news release.

He is described as being five feet five inches tall and 100 pounds with short, bleach-blonde hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a denim jacket.

Given Ponace's age he is considered vulnerable, police said.

Anyone with information as to where he might be is asked to call either the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.