RCMP search Regina Beach in connection with homicide of Misha Pavelick

RCMP officers and divers are at Regina Beach as they investigate the homicide of Misha Pavelick.

Pavelick died in 2006 after being stabbed at a May long weekend camping party near Regina Beach, located about 45 kilometres northwest of Regina.

Police have confirmed that investigators are conducting an "evidence search" after receiving multiple tips over the past week.

The new information appears to have been in response to a podcast about Misha's death that was released by the RCMP earlier this month.

Who Killed Misha Pavelick? features investigators involved in the investigation, Pavelick's family members and other experts, a Saskatchewan RCMP news release said

Anyone with information on Pavelick's death is asked to call their local detachment or to contact Crime Stoppers.