RCMP release podcast on unsolved Misha Pavelick case

Saskatchewan RCMP have released a three-part podcast examining the death and unsolved case of 19-year-old Misha Pavelick who was stabbed at a May long weekend camping party near Regina Beach in 2006.

Fifteen years have passed since his death. No one has been charged in connection with the case.

Who Killed Misha Pavelick? features investigators involved in the investigation, Pavelick's family members and other experts, a Sask. RCMP news release said.

"I liken it to a big puzzle," Lorne Pavelick, Misha's dad, said in an interview on Saskatchewan Weekend.

"You work on a puzzle, you complete it. But there's one piece missing in the puzzle, right? And no matter how beautiful it is, it's just like you keep revisiting it because there's a piece of the puzzle missing. And that's how I view this business with Misha."

Lorne said this time of year is difficult for him and his family, but said hes optimistic about the podcast episodes.

The news release said the group hopes telling this story will "encourage someone to bring forward a critical piece of information."

"I love my job. I love what I do. And I really love being a part of these investigations," said Cpl. Marcus Crocker, the lead for the RCMP Historical Case Unit's investigation in an interview.

"A homicide is one of the worst things imaginable anywhere. And to be a part of that, to try and solve any homicide, a historical homicide or a fresh homicide is just great to be a part of to [try and] get closure for the family."

"This podcast is a first-ever for us, and a first-ever for the RCMP," Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said in the release.

"I hope that hearing the determination in our investigators' voices, and the heartbreak in Misha's loved ones' voices will compel those with knowledge of the circumstances of Misha's death to come forward."

Anyone who may have information about Pavelick's death can contact the investigators directly by calling 639-625-4252. You could also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit saskcrimestoppers.com.