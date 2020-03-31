Social services announces pandemic response, including more money for shelters and those using gov't supports

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services announced Tuesday its pandemic response, including more aid for shelters and families, including a moratorium on teens "aging out" of the system.

Aging out happens when teens who have been apprehended by social services become legal adults, resulting in a loss of supports from the government. Some lose them when they turn 18, others at 21.

"The response will support vulnerable Saskatchewan citizens and the organizations that serve them by leveraging existing resources within the system, adapting policies and allocating new resources," a government news release said.

The government said the moratorium on releasing teens from the system when they legally become adults was in response to a request from the Saskatchewan Youth in Care and Custody Network.

Richard Rothenburger, outreach co-ordinator for the organization, had previously told CBC News the youth in care had expressed concern about COVID-19, as well as mental-health supports, housing stability and job prospects during the pandemic.

Shelters receiving additional pandemic funding: Lloydminster Men's Shelter YWCA Regina - My Aunt's Place, YWCA Prince Albert, YWCA Saskatoon Lighthouse Saskatoon, Lighthouse North Battleford Salvation Army Saskatoon, Salvation Army Regina Soul's Harbour Regina and Soul's Harbour Moose Jaw.

New aid has also been announced for several shelters across Saskatchewan. A $171,000 fund will be distributed to shelters that provide supports and beds to sleep on.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Regina is among the shelters receiving aid from the government. Joe Miller, executive director of Souls Harbour, said the bed capacity has been reduced twice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping from 24 nighttime beds to 12, then eight, for physical distancing precautions.

The shelter, for men, was not at capacity when the reductions were made.

The government also announced social services will pay for shelter for someone who must self-isolate but has nowhere to stay. A referral is required.

After hours, the referral can be obtained from Mobile Crisis Services and the Salvation Army. The government says there are 1,700 unoccupied Saskatchewan Housing Corporation units in larger communities with another 1,200 in smaller places in the province.

The government also said families who had accessed the Child Care Subsidy will get full-time benefits retroactive to March 1, even if they had children in school. The subsidy helps low-income families pay for licensed child care.

The ministry will also begin accepting applications for the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit on Wednesday from people who meet the criteria:

Rent from a community housing provider, such as a non-profit housing provider or co-operative.

Pay more than 50 per cent of household income on rent and utilities.

Have incomes and assets below the program limits.

Are not receiving another government benefit to help with their housing/shelter costs.

Clients will receive a benefit based on their household composition: