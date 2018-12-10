Sask. Ministry of Environment ending front counter service at 19 offices

The provincial ministry of environment is ending front counter service at 19 offices around Saskatchewan.

Sixteen part-time staff and three full-time staff will be affected by this service change according to a ministry of environment news release.

Offices in Assiniboia, Big River, Buffalo Narrows, Estevan, Humboldt, Ile-a-la-Crosse, Kindersley, Leader, Lloydminster, Maple Creek, Moose Jaw, Outlook, Pinehouse, Preeceville, Shaunavon, Southend, Spiritwood, Wadena and Weyburn are all affected.

"Dates for this change will vary with location from April 1, 2019, to October 1, 2019," a news release issued by the ministry of environment read.

"Most offices will discontinue front counter service on May 14, 2019."

People who used those locations are encouraged to use electronic self-serve options where possible. They can also obtain hunting, fishing and trapping licences from private vendors or one of 13 other offices in the province that will maintain walk-in services, or over the phone.

The ministry said the offices ceasing walk-ins sold roughly two per cent of the 409,000 hunting and angling licences sold in 2018.