Minister of Indigenous Services responds to backlash over tweet
Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O'Regan deleted a tweet after it drew backlash and criticism online.

Minister's office says tweet became a distraction from ministers work in Sask.

Bryan Eneas · CBC News ·
MPs Ralph Goodale and Seamus O'Regan were both present at the signing ceremony that saw the First Nations University become an urban reserve. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O'Regan's office says a tweet sent out while the minister was flying over northern Saskatchewan was "distraction" and it was deleted after it generated anger from many people online. 

O'Regan was recently in Saskatchewan  where he made a number of announcements on behalf of the federal government including the unveiling of First Nations University of Canada as an urban reserve, new funding for Lac La Ronge Indian Band's proposed health centre and upgrades to the airport in Fond-du-Lac.

On his flight back to Saskatoon from La Ronge on Feb. 14, O'Regan's office sent out a now-deleted tweet that was not well received by Indigenous people and allies across the country.

This tweet first appeared on Seamus O'Regan's account on Feb. 14, but was deleted and replaced by another tweet after backlash from the twitterverse. (CBC News)

The tweet in question prompted backlash from numerous people who saw it or managed to screenshot it before it was taken down.

His office says the tweet was taken down because it distracted from the work  O'Regan was doing in the province. 

"The previous tweet had unfortunately become a distraction from the important work that was being announced and has subsequently been taken down and replaced with two additional tweets for greater clarity," a statement from the minister's office read.

The statement also indicated the plane was not a private jet, rather a chartered flight —a normal occurrence in the north— that had eight or nine other people onboard.

O'Ragan was on hand when the First Nations University of Canada was officially unveiled as an urban reserve—the first of it's kind in the sense that it's Canada's only urban reserve dedicated to education.

He also announced new funding for the Lac La Ronge Indian Band's proposed health centre and much needed upgrades to the airport in Fond-du-Lac.

