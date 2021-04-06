Milden, Sask. hotel fined over COVID-19 rules
The Milden Hotel and Bar, located in the village of Milden, Sask., approximately 110 kilometers southwest of Saskatoon, has been issued a $14,000 fine for allegedly failing to follow COVID-19 restrictions.
The hotel owner was also fined for flouting COVID public health rules in December.
The province says the hotel was not complying with the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.
This is not the first time the Milden Hotel has fallen afoul of COVID regulations. In December 2020, hotel owner was issued a ticket for non-compliance with the public masking order.