Milden, Sask. hotel fined over COVID-19 rules

The Milden Hotel and Bar, located in the village of Milden, Sask., approximately 110 kilometers southwest of Saskatoon, has been issued a $14,000 fine for allegedly failing to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

The province says the hotel was not complying with the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

This is not the first time the Milden Hotel has fallen afoul of COVID regulations. In December 2020, hotel owner was issued a ticket for non-compliance with the public masking order.