Police charge second person in death of Miguel Lane

A second person has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Miguel Lane.

Police have charged 18-year-old Desiree Morin-Jim in connection to the shooting death of Lane in October of last year.

officers were called to the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue on Oct. 23 after reports of an injured person.

They found Lane, who had been shot. He died in hospital the next morning.

Austin Thomas Yates, 22, was charged with second-degree murder soon after Lane's death, which was the sixth homicide of 2018.