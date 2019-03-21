U of S student group calling on provincial health ministry for universal access to abortion pill

Members of the Government Affairs and Advocacy Committee at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are calling on the government to provide universal access to the abortion pill Mifegymiso.

They will meet with health minister Jim Reiter Thursday to present him with why they think the drug should be universally provided in the province.

Every year, the committee has a day of action where they pick a topic that is "actionable and impactful" and they meet with the provincial government to discuss potential policy changes.

Lara Witt is s a second year medical student at the U of S. She said the group is passionate about women's health and reproductive rights.

"We're going to give [the government] kind of a timeline and say, 'Okay, we want to hear back on whether or not you've done any actions to make this happen before this time, and if not, we're going to start bugging you,'" she said.

Witt said many people in the province live in rural and remote areas, making it important that the drug be easy to get.

"Access to this type of medication would mean not having to drive to Saskatoon or Regina to receive care," she said.

Coordinating transport for people in rural areas takes time, Witt said. If they can't work something out in time, people may have to opt for surgical abortions instead.

After some review, the provincial government added the drug to its formulary last fall, making it eligible for cost coverage in 2017.

On its own, the ministry estimates the drug costs around $360.

How much of a prescription is covered by the province's drug plan differs from patient to patient, depending on the patient's income, with registered low income earners being eligible to pay $2 for a prescription.

The group said that by not providing access to medical abortion but providing access to surgical abortion, the province is violating the tenet of universality in the Canada Health Act.

"That needs to be brought to their attention," Witt said.

CBC has reached out to the health ministry for comment.