While Saskatoon's Midtown mall reopened at the end of May, it is not yet business as usual for shoppers or store owners.

Mall management has put physical distancing markers and sanitization stations throughout the building, and the mall is also operating on a reduced schedule, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

"There's been all your different kinds of social distancing," said Connie Hessdorfer, a manager and stylist at Midtown Stylists.

"There's lots of arrows pointing different directions in the mall, there's lots of hand sanitizer stations set up for everybody to hand sanitize before they go in a store, and [people are] wearing masks."

Terry Napper, the mall's general manager, says he's "totally impressed with the Saskatchewan people and how they are following all the protocols we have put in place."

However, the mall has been quieter than usual since it reopened. Napper says it is seeing 70 to 80 per cent of the traffic it had this time last year.

The manager of Saskatoon's Midtown mall says that as of early July 2020, about 90 per cent of the mall's stores had reopened following COVID-19 closures. (Leisha Grebinski/CBC)

Hessdorfer thinks both economic and public health concerns are keeping some people away for now.

"It seems like people are not spending their money out and about on buying different products," she said.

"There are people looking around, but definitely, the traffic in the mall has been way slower than normal. I think people are still scared to come out. Still scared to be back in public, for the fear of having COVID-19 come back again."

Even under these circumstances, Napper says most businesses in the Midtown mall are doing well, and some are thriving.

"[Clothing store] Aritzia, in the month of June, did more sales than they did last year," he said. "So sales are not bad. [And] we've got 103 stores open, or about 90 per cent."

The ongoing renovations at Midtown mall also remain on-schedule.

"The [plaza redevelopment] will be entirely done by the end of July," said Napper. "The good news is, when we were closed, they were able to work during the day. It's coming along … and it looks spectacular."

Napper also says the shift to reduced hours has been well-received so far by retailers, who now have to staff only one shift per day.

"We may keep these hours for the entire year," he said. "We may increase that at Christmas, but then go back to them in January and keep those hours until Christmas of 2021. And I think, in 2022, hopefully we'll go back to a somewhat normal situation."