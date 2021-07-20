Fans worried about COVID-19 should sit out Roughriders home opener: microbiologist

In just a couple of weeks, Mosaic Stadium will host an event that many people have been eagerly anticipating since the end of 2019 — the Saskatchewan Roughriders' home opener.

While many people purchased tickets as early as possible for the Aug. 6 game, others may be hesitant to be surrounded by so many people — especially since the Riders are known to have one of the loudest fan bases in the league, if not the loudest.

Dasantila Golemi-Kotra, a microbiology professor at York University, has straightforward advice for people who are unsure about going due to COVID-19 concerns: "Do not go."

Neither proof of vaccination nor a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend the game, even as the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — which is believed to be significantly more contagious than the original strain — continues to circulate in the province.

"You may be outdoors, but as long as you are very close to someone else, shoulder to shoulder, and you're shouting and having fun … there will be cases of COVID-19," Golemi-Kotra told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"Not only that, but then these people end up going to their communities and spreading [it]."

8:50 Microbiology professor talks rising risk of transmission at large outdoor events All pandemic long, outside has been seen as a safer option for avoiding transmission of the coronavirus. But more evidence is showing that outdoor transmission is happening at major sporting and music events around the world. We hear from a professor of microbiology about the Delta variant causing more outdoor transmission in large crowds. 8:50

Golemi-Kotra said there have been large outdoor gatherings around the world that have led to a spike in cases, including a music festival in the Netherlands at the beginning of July that has reportedly been linked to around 1,000 cases.

She said a team of epidemiologists in the U.S. also tracked case numbers after National Football League games during the last season.

"They noticed that spikes were very closely related to attendance of the fans," she said.

The results indicated that crowds of more than 20,000 were often linked to a spike in local case numbers, while smaller crowds were much less likely to generate a sudden increase in cases because fans were further spread out.

She said case spikes have even been linked to outdoor events that require proof of vaccination because many people don't wait long enough to have full protection from vaccines.

"There is really no safe haven, if you will, for these large gatherings, as long as people gather close to each other with no face coverings, no other mitigation measures," she said.

"If their team is winning they'll be shouting, so you'll see the spread of respiratory droplets."

Wearing a mask will be optional at the Roughriders game, but Golemi-Kotra said those will provide little protection while standing shoulder to shoulder with other people for a long period of time.

Won't go unless vaccination proof required: fan

Barbara Schindelka, who has been a Roughriders season ticket holder for nine years, said she will be spending the season watching the games from home.

She is the caregiver for a parent who is immunocompromised. Schindelka said making the decision to avoid live games was tough, but she worries about getting her parents sick.

"It kind of broke my heart a little bit. But who do I love more? My parent … or seeing the games live? It was kind of a no-brainer," Schindelka said.

She said if vaccine passports were required, she would attend the games. However, she holds no resentment toward the football club.

"I imagine it's a very difficult decision for them to be in because … they're either alienating unvaccinated fans, or they're alienating vaccinated fans. How do they make that decision? I just don't know. I'm glad it's their decision, not mine."

In an emailed statement, the Roughriders said the organization is following advice from provincial health officials to keep staff, players, coaches and fans safe.

"We meet regularly with public health officials to ensure we are following their advice and best practices as we welcome our fans back to our stadium," the statement said.

The Ministry of Health, meanwhile, confirmed in an email that the province will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for large events or any other purpose.

However, individual businesses or facilities can implement their own policies requiring masks, the province's statement said, and "patrons must respect the decision of the business and either comply or choose not to visit the establishment."

The Roughriders' statement did not indicate if further precautions may be implemented.