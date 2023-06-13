CBC News among finalists for Michener Award given for excellence in public service journalism

Several CBC News projects are among the finalists for the Michener Award, which recognizes excellence in public service journalism.

After two years of virtual ceremonies, an in-person ceremony is being held to honour the finalists and winners for both 2021 and 2022.

For 2022, CBC Saskatchewan and Geoff Leo are nominated for the feature Disputed History.

For more than three decades, renowned scholar and former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond built a prominent career while claiming to be a treaty Indian of Cree ancestry. Highly successful and honoured as an Indigenous person, she claimed she was born and raised in a dysfunctional and abusive home on a Manitoba reserve.

Leo's in-depth investigation cast doubt on her ancestry and many of her claimed accomplishments. CBC found that her parents were European, and she had actually grown up in Niagara Falls, Ont., not on a northern reserve. In addition, CBC uncovered multiple significant inaccuracies in her academic claims.

The 2021 finalists include:

CBC Saskatchewan and Geoff Leo for Indigenous or pretender?

In the fall of 2021, CBC Saskatchewan published a story that sparked an international conversation about identity fraud. Leo's investigation revealed Dr. Carrie Bourassa, one of the most celebrated Indigenous academics in the country, was in fact of European ancestry. For more than two decades, Bourassa had made an ever-growing list of claims about her roots, saying she was Metis, Anishinaabe and Tlingit.

CBC Saskatoon and Jason Warick for Where is their soul? Inside the failed push to make Catholic Church pay for its residential school abuses.

Warick broke the story that the Catholic church — which had run the majority of the country's government-funded residential schools — had paid out just a fraction of the $79 million it promised years ago to survivors. Instead, millions had been funnelled from that account to pay the church's legal fees to lawyers and administration. And even as the church said it could not meet its fundraising goal for survivors, CBC revealed it was spending nearly $300 million on cathedrals and church buildings

The Fifth Estate and CBC Podcasts for their 2021 investigation of Peter Nygard and Evil by Design.

Long before the Me-Too era, women were whispering about the rich and powerful Canadian magnate Peter Nygard. From his homes in Winnipeg, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and a beachfront estate in the Bahamas, Nygard used power and privilege to shield his sexual predatory behaviour for decades before finally falling from grace — in no small part because of the dogged reporting of a small Fifth Estate investigative team.

Their investigation, and that of CBC Podcasts: Evil by Design, shifted the way the media reports about sexual trauma, and has empowered dozens of other survivors to pursue justice. More than 120 women have now joined a class-action lawsuit. Nygard has been in jail in Canada since 2020, and faces extradition to the U.S. on charges related to sex trafficking.

The ceremony announcing the winners takes place at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.