Michaels craft store in east Regina closed until February after fire Monday

A Michaels craft store in east Regina is expected to be closed through February 2023 after a fire on Monday evening caused extensive smoke damage, the company has confirmed.

"Thankfully and most importantly, all team members and customers present at the time of the fire are safe and accounted for," said Rachel Petersen, head of Michaels corporate and product communications.

Between now and February, the store will be cleaned and repaired. Petersen said the company is currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, she said Michaels is exploring ways to support the Regina employees during the holiday season and the store's closure. Petersen said the company's employees will be the first to know when more details are available.

"Unsurprisingly, this is our biggest time of year. But what I can say truthfully is that our biggest priority is making sure all the team members and customers are safe. And we got that news, and we're so happy about that," said Petersen.

Social media was abuzz following the incident, with Regina residents sharing concerns over how they would get supplies for their craft businesses and projects.

RPS and Fire Services on-scene

Dustin McCullough, Regina's deputy fire chief, said the department was called to the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive just before 9 p.m. CST Monday. The service responded with five apparatuses and an assistant chief, McCullough said.

"On arrival, an employee had extinguished the majority of the small fire in the back of the store with an extinguisher, and sprinklers did activate, extinguishing the remainder of the fire," said McCullough.

"The store did experience significant smoke damage during the incident and our crew stayed on scene to assist with ventilating the structure for a good period of time."

No one received medical attention on-scene and EMS was not called.

The Regina Police Service is investigating what started the fire. The service said officers were dispatched to assist Regina Fire and Protective Services just before 9 p.m. CST.

RPS said both the store and a neighbouring business were evacuated because of the fire.