Michael Fougere launches bid for re-election as Regina mayor, promises tax freeze

Michael Fougere will seek a third term as Regina's mayor, after officially launching his re-election campaign on Tuesday.

Fougere, who had previously indicated he intended to run, is now one of seven who have said they'll vie for the top job at city hall.

The city has accomplished a lot in the past but faces challenges in the future, he said at his campaign launch in downtown Regina on Tuesday.

"We're facing one of the biggest health and economic challenges of our generation," Fougere said.

Part of his platform is a property tax freeze, with a commitment to freezing taxes for 2021 and into the foreseeable future. The city would dip into its reserves to fund the freeze, he said.

"We need to use our reserves, our rainy day funds for that purpose, because it is raining today. My plan to get our economy back on track and continue with growth."

Fougere urged others running for city council to also support a 2021 property tax rate freeze, saying that for the most part, the city's reserves are healthy.

"Some are less than others. But again, we move money around in between reserves, and I would say that they're generally healthy."

He promised the tax freeze wouldn't mean a cut in city services.

"It's meant for extraordinary circumstances. We are in extraordinary circumstances right now. We are in situations once in a lifetime, in a generation, of a pandemic and the economic fallout," he said.

"I can't think of a better time to be using them [the reserves] … not solely for that purpose — but to help us lessen the impact of what could be a mill rate increase otherwise."

The mill rate is the tax per dollar of assessed value of property.

'Facing challenges'

"I'm very proud of what we have accomplished, the progress we have made," said Fougere, who was first elected mayor in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. He pointed to past achievements such as the city's new stadium, new wastewater treatment plant, improved roads and moving down a path of reconciliation.

"But we're facing challenges, no question about that, especially related to COVID-19.… Residents of Regina deserve a lot of credit for what they've done. We have one of the lowest infection rates in Canada because Regina residents get that," he said.

"The pandemic however, has left a lot of businesses and people struggling, and that's a concern to me."

Fougere, who said he wants to ensure stability for the city as Saskatchewan comes out of the pandemic in the future, said he will have more announcements over the next while, leading up to the municipal election on Nov. 9.

Flegel announces 8-point plan

Shortly after Fougere's announcement, Ward 10 Coun. Jerry Flegel — who is running against Fougere this year in the mayoral race — made one of his own, revealing an eight-point plan highlighting his priorities to renew Regina.

"I love our city. It has so much to offer, but unfortunately, for the past eight years we have been treading water, unable to get things done, and it's hurting our ability to attract new investments" Flegel said in a statement.

Flegel said he plans to focus on:

Putting forward a plan to redevelop the currently empty railyards along Dewdney Avenue.

Building affordable housing units in the former Taylor Field site.

Planning a new southwest leisure centre to expand the current facility.

Building a new seniors' home east of Broad Street.

Streamlining the building permit process to eliminate backlogs by creating specific processes for smaller residential projects.

Renewing the Arcola Avenue interchange, widening bridges, and renewing the Ring Road and Pasqua Street grade interchange.

Holding consultations around harm reduction for people with addictions or substance use disorders to free up police resources.

Strengthening relationships with federal, provincial and other governments.

In addition to Flegel and Fougere, the other candidates who have announced mayoral campaigns are Darren Bradley, Jim Elliott, Tony Fiacco, Mitchell Howse and George Wooldridge.

The official nomination period for the Nov. 9 civic election is Sept. 22 to Oct. 7.