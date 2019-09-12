Roughrider Micah Johnson fined for high hit in Banjo Bowl

A Saskatchewan Roughrider is being told to pay for a high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler during the Banjo Bowl.

The Canadian Football League announced in a news release they've slapped defensive lineman Micah Johnson with a fine this week. The amount was not disclosed.

The fine is for what referees called roughing the passer against Streveler during the game at Winnipeg's Investors Group Field on Saturday.

The Riders lost 35-10 to the Bombers. The Riders won the Labour Day Classic 19-17 the week before.

Saskatchewan has a record of 7-4 through 11 games this season.

Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Monshadrik Hunter has also been fined for a high hit on Calgary Stampeders receiver Colton Hunchak.

The league issued a fine from the week prior, again in a game against the Stampeders and again for a high hit, to linebacker Blair Smith with a hit on running back Terry Williams.

The CFL says it will not share how much the players were fined.