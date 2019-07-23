Sask. Selects host Mexican football team for Pigskin Classic in Regina
Mexican players
Football action in the Queen City over the weekend featured some international rivalry, as Saskatchewan players took on a team from Mexico.
The Los Cabos Sharks were invited to a special tournament in Regina, after building relationships with the Saskatchewan Selects Team at previous international tournaments. The two teams had previously met in Texas and San Antonio, Mexico.
For quarterback and wide receiver, Jayden Matithis, the visit to Regina was a refreshing change from the desert of Los Cabos where he was born and lives.
"It's really, really beautiful," Matithis said of Regina. "It's like super green and the air feels really nice. Not as humid or hot."
Matithis said coming up to Regina was nerve-racking, but that he was looking forward to the competition.
"It was really nice to get invited to here. We're the first [Mexican team] to come up. And so it's going to be really fun."
Listen to hear Los Cabos Sharks and Saskatchewan Selects players talk about their tournament experience:
The Saskatchewan Selects started off as a group of fathers wanting to coach and travel, Selects coach Zeljko Stefanovic said. Eight years later, this is the first time they've hosted a Mexican team.
"It's kind of ballooned into this crazy thing that we have right now," Stefanovic said. "It exposes the boys into a whole different world of football."
Hosting the Mexican team was no easy process, he said. It took fundraising on both sides to bring 74 Mexican players along with parents and siblings up to Canada.
"They're experiencing the same thing we experience when we go to San Antonio," Stefanovic said. "It's kind of like herding cats."
For the weekend, Stefanovic wanted the boys to just experience the playing and showcase what they've learned through the season, and building on the connection to Los Cabos.
"The whole premise behind this is that we want them to come here in the summertime and then we will go to Los Cabos."
In the future, the Selects teams are planning on bringing more teams from different provinces with them when they travel internationally, he said.
Sharks' player Nichloas Chorny was eager for a taste of the competition. His team may be a little less organized than the Canadian teams, but the players were ready to give the tournament their best shot, he said.
"I hope we can really show what we're made of."
