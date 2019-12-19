'Delays happen': Métis Nation-Saskatchewan says it's on cusp of resolution on business loan fund

The province and the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan say a funding backlog should be fixed "soon."

Clarence Campeau Development Fund (CCDF) relies on an agreement between the government and the organization to give loans to Métis entrepreneurs.

The loans were intended to run a variety of programs but the Métis Nation terminated that agreement in late October.

The province states it cannot give CCDF its quarterly payment, usually paid out in mid-December, until a new agreement on CCDF is reached.

In the absence of an agreement, CCDF is short $614,000, said CEO Pam Larson.

As a result, CCDF has suspended a program that gives advisory services to help nine Métis communities get "business ready," Larson said.

MN-S President Glen McCallum sat down with provincial ministers on a different matter in Saskatoon this week.

Both he and the province's assistant deputy minister of economic development, Kirk Westgard, said they have been in close communication on the CCDF agreement renegotiation.

"We're at the point where we should be and nobody's going to suffer because of the conversations we're having regarding CCDF," McCallum said.

Westgard said re-entering into an agreement is absolutely necessary — in fact legally required, to make the payment.

"I'm very hopeful we will be able to make the payment soon," Westgard said.

He did not provide details on what "soon" means, while McCallum guessed it would happen some time in the new year.

Confusion over payments

MN-S's Chief Executive Officer Richard Quintal said they had already sent along approval for quarterly payments to CCDF to continue payments back in late November and that he expected payments to resume within a few days, but he acknowledged that negotiation of a new agreement is not yet complete.

While waiting for that payment, Larson said CCDF has had to pull from its surplus fund just to continue operating.

"We've frozen staff wages. We are not filling two vacant positions. We've cut different costs in our operating. So I mean the fact is, it is being felt by all of us," she said.

Leaders of some of the communities that are served by the Métis Community Capacity Strategy went into "panic mode," and expressed frustration at the suspension, Larson said.

MN-S President Glen McCallum said an agreement that would see money flow back to Clarence Campeau Development Fund should be completed in the new year. (Chelsea Laskowski/CBC News)

McCallum said he is not worried about Métis people not receiving funds.

"There's no way that we'll ever leave our people hanging, especially business," he told CBC.

When asked about the delays in the payment to CCDF, he said "delays happen."

Quintal said the MN-S's governance issues for the better part of the past two decades made it possible for MN-S-affiliated groups like CCDF to become largely independent.