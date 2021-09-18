4 arrested after RCMP find more than 1 kilo of meth in vehicle near Humboldt

Four people are facing several charges after Saskatchewan RCMP say they found 1.16 kilograms of what's believed to be methamphetamine, along with other drugs and weapons, during a vehicle search.

On Tuesday afternoon, Humboldt RCMP officers noticed a suspicious parked vehicle while patrolling in the town of Bruno, around 30 kilometres northwest of Humboldt, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

The officers approached the vehicle, which had four occupants, and saw a weapon in plain sight, according to police.

Police searched the vehicle and found 1.16 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and 37.9 grams of suspected gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) — a depressant sometimes referred to as a "date-rape drug," RCMP said.

The officers also found drug-trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition, brass knuckles and pepper spray in the car, according to RCMP.

Officers arrested the four people in the vehicle — two women and two men — who now face several charges.

Each person faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

One of the suspects, a 20-year-old woman from Little Red River Cree Nation, was also arrested on warrants from the Saskatoon Police Service.

Another member of the group, a 20-year-old woman from La Ronge, was arrested on warrants from Saskatoon police as well as Prince Albert police, according to RCMP.

Both women are set to appear again in court on Monday.

The two men who were arrested, ages 54 and 58 and both from Saskatoon, are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.