1.2 kgs of meth, sawed-off shotgun among items seized by Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Police say two people have been charged after searches of two homes turned up 1.2 kgs of meth, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia. 

Police seized 1.2 kgs of meth in various bags (one of which is pictured), brass knuckles, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia on Thursday evening. (Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service)

On Thursday evening, police searched a home on the 500 block of 15 street East and found packages of meth, "score sheets," a cell phone and a small quantity of cash. One man was arrested after a brief foot chase according to police.

Later, police searched a home in the 500 block of 26 street East and found the sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a functioning digital scale and other paraphernalia.

Various amounts of prepackaged meth was seized from a vehicle when police executed their search warrant on Thursday evening. (Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service)

Police estimated the value of the seized meth to be $100,000.

A 36-year-old man faces firearm and drug-related charges. 

A 32-year-old man was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, resisting arrest and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both men appeared in Prince Albert Provincial court on Friday and both will appear again on Oct. 28, 2019.

