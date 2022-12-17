Saskatoon man captures meteor on camera by chance

Andrew Potter of Saskatoon was out on his deck this week looking at Mars, when he captured a happy coincidence — a bright meteor flashing across the sky.

Potter, who describes himself as an amateur astronomer, was checking out Mars — currently shining brightly in the night sky — on Thursday, when the sky was fairly clear. He was just about to head inside when he saw a bright streak across the sky.

He had his phone in his hand and managed to capture some photos.

"There was no sound at all associated with it — it was just a very bright flash," he said in an interview.

"I've seen a lot of meteors over time and this was probably one of the brightest I've ever seen."

Out on the deck, phone out, and a meteor flew by east of YXE <a href="https://t.co/8q4zrpxJEC">pic.twitter.com/8q4zrpxJEC</a> —@aap53

There was "almost a green colour to the front of it as it moved forward," Potter said, describing it as "a really spectacular sight."

The Geminid meteor shower — the most active meteor shower of the year — peaked earlier this week.

Peter Brown, a professor in the department of physics and astronomy at Western University in London, Ont., said it's not unusual to see meteors that are as bright as a typical star this time of year.

But something that qualifies as a fireball — a particularly bright meteor — is rarer, Brown said.

"At this time of the year, if it's clear outside, it actually isn't all that unusual for a person walking down the street to see a pretty bright meteor or a fireball, particularly from the Geminids."

Meteors are the light, heat and sound phenomena accompanying the passage of a small particle that's orbiting the sun, independent of the Earth.

In space, those small, solid particles are called meteoroids. As they pass through the Earth's atmosphere they become meteors, said Brown, and anything that survives and makes it to the ground is called a meteorite.

He said it's a good idea to report sightings of fireballs, especially if there are sounds associated with it.

"Rocks may have made it to the ground. And that's a great way for us to learn what's going on elsewhere in the solar system."

Sightings can be reported online to the International Meteor Organization, said Brown.

The site compiles the reports. You can go back on the site a few days later to get an overview of all the people who saw it and a rough idea of where on Earth it was seen, he said.

Potter said he has yet to report his sighting because there are so many during the Geminids.

"It was a cool thing, but it was one of those things where you had to be there."