Test of Regina wastewater finds more of metal used at Co-op Refinery Complex than allowed

A metal used by the Co-op Refinery Complex during a maintenance process has been detected in Regina's wastewater treatment plant.

A release from the city said a sample of the plant's discharge, taken on June 28, tested higher for vanadium than provincial standards allow.

According to Environment Canada, the metal has a high toxicity to aquatic organisms, but the city maintains there is a low risk to Wascana Creek.

Since the test, the city has been working with the refinery to haul the contaminated water to a specialized treatment facility. Test results from the plant as of July 6 show levels below provincial guidelines.

A spokesperson for the refinery told CBC the source was immediately isolated once detected.

According to the city, the metal in this discharge is not related to recent wind-caused discharge of sludge from the refinery.

"The [refinery] has an agreement with the City to discharge wastewater from their on-site wastewater treatment process to the City's wastewater system," according to a city spokesperson.

"Initial trials of the [refinery]'s new wastewater treatment process had indicated it would be able to treat the metal to reach an acceptable level. The wastewater that was tested had been treated and discharged into the City's wastewater system."