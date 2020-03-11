'Period stations' punctuate U of R campus and local libraries

Many are familiar with the panic that comes when periods arrive unexpectedly, scrambling for supplies, while for others, the prospect of buying menstrual supplies itself can seem pricey or out of reach.

Now a group of university students is doing its part to take away the stress and worry of trying to find menstrual supplies, offering 'period stations' with free supplies at the university campus on a trial basis, over the next month.

"Even with all of the charity organizations throughout the campus that are helping people with access to food or textbooks or even classes in general, we know that period products may not be a product that they just have access to naturally," said Taylor Eltom, treasurer of the University of Regina's Champions of Change club.

"It's really a big strain on your mental health and your anxiety to not have these products that are a necessity."

The University of Regina's Champions of Change club are offering free menstrual supplies throughout the university campus, part of a push to make these supplies more readily available to all menstruators. 5:14

The club's period stations allow people to look through boxes located throughout the campus. These contain supplies such as liners and different sized pads and tampons. People are invited to choose whatever products they want, fill out what they took, and return the box.

The university is supporting the club, adding dispensers to bathrooms on campus which dispense products free of charge.

The University of Regina's Champions of Change club is offering these boxes of menstrual supplies at various locations and washrooms at the university campus. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

The Regina Public Library is also offering a pilot program, called the menstrual equity project offering free products at the Central Library, the Glen Elm and Regent branches from now until the end of August.

Scotland is now moving toward making tampons and sanitary pads available at designated public places such as community centres, youth clubs and pharmacies, at an estimated annual cost of more than $40 million.

If it becomes law, it would make Scotland the first jurisdiction to make period products freely available.

Eltom and club president Raiha Shareef want to see Canada follow Scotland's lead.

"We as a club really want to see systemic change within the university and within Saskatchewan as a whole," said Shareef.

"We want to see these period products being supplied in public restrooms as much as toilet paper is because they should be seen as necessities."