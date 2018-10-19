Two Regina men charged for trafficking stolen tools

Posts on social media led Regina police to arrest two men for the trafficking of stolen goods.

A 36-year-old man and a 60-year-old man are both facing charges in connection to stolen tools.

The 36-year-old is alleged to have sold the tools to the 60-year-old according to a news release issued by city police.

The tools were then listed for sale on social by the 60-year-old man.

Police investigations discovered that the tools were stolen by the 36-year-old from different Regina retailers.

The 60-year-old man was arrested and charged on Feb. 28 after police executed a search warrant at his home and found the stolen tools as well as new tools that were also believed to be stolen.

He was released on an officer's undertaking and is set to appear in court on April 10.

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged with numerous crimes on March 4. He appeared in court on March 5.