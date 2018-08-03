Memory Lane offers a look back at the stars who have graced the stage at Queen City Ex

The musical entertainment for this year's Queen City Ex includes Hamilton rockers Arkells, the Regina Symphony Orchestra and American country star Craig Morgan — but one man remembers when the grandstand became a staple and attracted some of the biggest names in show business.

Rollie Bourassa has worked with the annual Regina fair for 55 years. He is currently the chairman of Memory Lane, a historical exhibit at the Queen City Ex.

"The grandstand was a big change," Bourassa said, "With television coming on all of the big stars used to come up."

Willie Nelson is one of the big names who came through the summer fair in Regina. Other names include Bob Newhart and Red Skelton. (CBC News)

He said acts like Art Linkletter and Red Skelton would come and perform for the exhibition, sometimes for eight to 10 nights in a row.

"They were all great and they were all big, but I think Bob Hope was one of the big ones," Bourassa said.

Orchestras nothing new to Queen City Ex

The Regina Symphony Orchestra is performing Saturday night, offering a different style of music from the last couple of Great Western Stage acts.

The exhibit includes photos from past parades, rides and entertainment at the Queen City Ex. (CBC News)

But Bourassa said the stars in the past would request orchestras from his team, specifically his Memory Lane colleague Donnie Young, a professional drummer.

"A lot of the stars that came had music directors who would call Donnie, and he would put the orchestra together," Bourassa said.

"Shows would come on under the direction of whoever the musical director was and the Don Young Orchestra."

A little more history on the fair

Bourassa said the summer fair has changed a lot over the years, with new rides and strange foods every year.

However, he said the biggest change happened when the summer fair, which was sometimes a week and a half long, was split into three different events. The events are known today as the Queen City Ex, the Farm Progress Show and Agribition.

The 2018 Queen City Ex started on Wednesday and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5 with Craig Morgan closing down this year's Great Western grandstand.