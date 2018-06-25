Memorial grows following Regina boy's death

Bouquets of flowers have been placed in the parking lot of Regina's South Leisure Centre, an apparent memorial following the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Drive just after 10:30 Friday evening. Police said a 15-year-old male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to hospital and later died.

Bob Hawkins, the area's city councillor, offered his condolences to the boy's family. He said every death is a tragedy.

Hawkins said everyone should wait for police and the coroner to do their work before coming to any conclusions.

"Once we have the results of those investigations, we'll understand better the circumstances of this accident and will be in a position to take whatever action is appropriate," Hawkins said.

Albert Park Community Association board member Colleen Trombeta agreed. She said police might want to increase patrols in the area, but it's best to wait for the facts before making any changes.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.